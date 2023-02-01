Meta posts lower Q4 profit, announces huge stock buyback

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Facebook parent company Meta has posted another quarter of declining revenue, hurt by a downturn in the online advertising market and competition from rivals such as TikTok. Meta Platforms Inc. said Wednesday it earned $4.65 billion, or $1.76 per share, in the final three months of 2022. That’s down 55% from $10.29 billion, or $3.67 per share, a year earlier. According to a poll by FactSet, analysts were expecting earnings of $2.26 per share. Revenue fell 4% to $32.17 billion from $33.67 billion. Analysts were expecting $31.55 billion.

