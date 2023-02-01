Prying eyes: Neighbors win privacy feud with UK Tate gallery

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that a viewing platform at London’s Tate Modern art gallery breached the privacy of residents of luxury apartments next door. The court said the scrutiny made residents feel like animals in a zoo and impeded “the ordinary use and enjoyment” of their homes. The justices overturned earlier lower court rulings in the long-running privacy battle between the gallery and residents of the neighboring Neo Bankside complex. They said viewing and photography cased “a substantial interference with the ordinary use and enjoyment of the claimants’ properties.” Lawyers for the gallery argued that residents could solve the problem by drawing their blinds or putting up curtains.

