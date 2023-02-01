Ukraine hails French gift of radar as ‘cherry on the cake’

LIMOURS, France (AP) — Ukraine’s defense minister says Ukrainian lives will be saved by a sophisticated air-defense radar that France is supplying. France says the Ground Master 200 is powerful enough to spot incoming missiles and exploding drones in the skies over all of Ukraine’s capital and its surrounding region. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov was so enthusiastic Wednesday about what he called Ukraine’s new “electronic eyes” that he quickly coined a nickname for the radar. He called it the “Grand Master.” He said it “will be the cherry on the cake” of Ukraine’s network of air-defense radars.

