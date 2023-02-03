New California oil well ban put on hold for voters to decide

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s new law banning new oil and gas wells near homes, schools and other community sites has been put on hold until after voters decide next year whether to throw the law out. The secretary of state said Friday that opponents of Senate Bill 1137 have gathered enough voter signatures to put a referendum on the Nov. 5, 2024 general election ballot. The measure took effect in January and will now be on hold until voters decide its fate. Advocates have said the law will help curb air pollution in poor neighborhoods and communities of color. It’s opposed by the state’s oil and gas industry.

