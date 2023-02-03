Spanish court: Amazon violated labor law with delivery app

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court says Amazon broke labor laws by forcing more than 2,000 delivery drivers to use an app that the company controlled for scheduling work and payments as well as requiring them to use their own cars and cellphones on the job. In a decision released Friday, the court declared that Amazon couldn’t treat workers using its Flex app as self-employed. It follows a lawsuit from Spain’s social security body, which is seeking to recoup payments that it says Amazon should have made on behalf of the drivers. Amazon says it disagrees with the ruling and will appeal. It’s the latest legal measure in Spain designed to stop delivery apps and e-commerce companies from incorrectly designating workers as self-employed.

