Super Bowl prop betting increasing in popularity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Super Bowl draws a larger portion of casual bettors than other American sporting events. The numerous proposition options available underscore how the game’s mass appeal goes well beyond professional gamblers and hardcore fans. Sportsbooks have taken advantage of the increasing popularity of prop bets. Those bets could range anywhere from whether there will be a safety to whether the Chiefs or Eagles will score more points than LeBron James or Steph Curry when their teams meet the day before the Super Bowl. This year’s Super Bowl is Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.