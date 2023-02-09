Skip to Content
Pixelworks: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The maker of chips used in high-end digital video devices posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $16 million, or 30 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $70.1 million.

