CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it has agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions. The workers will soon get four days of paid sick time. They’ll also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days, and they’ll be paid for any unused sick days each year.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.