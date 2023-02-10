EPA awards $1B to clean up 22 toxic waste sites nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it is awarding $1 billion from the federal Superfund program to clean up 22 toxic waste sites across the country. The money will help clear a backlog of hazardous sites such as landfills, mines and manufacturing facilities. It’s the second installment in $3.5 billion appropriated under the 2021 infrastructure law signed by President Joe Biden. Sites targeted for cleanup include a lead-contaminated neighborhood on Atlanta’s Westside and a former dry cleaning solvents distributor in Tampa, Florida. The money also will be used to speed cleanup of 100 ongoing Superfund projects across the nation.

