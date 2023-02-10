Skip to Content
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/10/2023

The Associated Press

Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite lower, while the Dow gained ground. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil.

Stocks have been struggling since rallying at the start of the year on hopes that the economy could avoid a severe recession, and that cooling inflation could get the Federal Reserve to take it easier on interest rates. Lyft lost more than a third of its value following a weaker-than-expected forecast.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 169.39 points, or 0.5%, to 33,869.27.

The Nasdaq composite fell 71.46 points, or 0.6%, to 11,718.12.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 3.47 points, or 0.2%, to 1,918.81.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 46.02 points, or 1.1%.

The Dow is down 56.74 points, or 0.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 288.84 points, or 2.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 66.72 points, or 3.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 250.96 points, or 6.5%.

The Dow is up 722.02 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,251.64 points, or 12%.

The Russell 2000 is up 157.57 points, or 8.9%.

