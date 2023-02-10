Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit is trying to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents living near the site of a fiery train derailment along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to pay for medical screenings and related care for anyone living within a 30-mile radius of the derailment. The lawsuit says those tests would determine who was affected by toxic substances released after the derailment. About 50 cars, including 10 carrying hazardous materials, derailed a week ago in the Ohio village of East Palestine.

