Disney is planning an Avatar experience at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests. CEO Bob Iger said during the company’s first-quarter earnings call that the success of the latest Avatar film is spurring the creation of an Avatar experience at Disneyland in California. The movie, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” is currently the fourth biggest film of all time globally with close to $2.2 billion earned at the box office to date.

