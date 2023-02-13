Feds probe United plane’s December dip near ocean off Hawaii

Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. United says the two pilots are undergoing additional trying. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident. The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet before climbing again. It then continued on to San Francisco instead of returning to Maui. No injuries were reported. The incident is only coming to light now after being reported first by The Air Current, an aviation-industry publication.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.