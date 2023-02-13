Lattice: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Skip to Content
HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $51.9 million.

The Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 49 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $176 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178.9 million, or $1.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $660.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $185 million.

