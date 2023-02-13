New Mexico may seek veto power over spent nuke fuel storage

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Senate approved a proposed ban on the local disposal of spent nuclear fuel, unless the state provides its consent first. The bill from Democratic state Sen. Jeff Steinborn, of Las Cruces, could impact a proposed multibillion-dollar facility in southeastern New Mexico that is expected to temporarily store spent nuclear fuel from commercial power plants across the nation. The Senate endorsed the bill Monday on a 21-13 vote with Republicans and two Albuquerque-based Democrats in opposition to the proposed ban. The bill moves next to the state House for consideration, amid backing from Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

