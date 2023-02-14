Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $40.1 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 37 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $55.2 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $55.9 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $200.2 million, or $1.40 per share. Revenue was reported as $185.3 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $205 million to $215 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $8.68, a decline of 41% in the last 12 months.

