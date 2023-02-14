Amazon subsidiary Zoox tests robotaxi

NEW YORK (AP) — A self-driving vehicle company owned by Amazon says it has successfully carried passengers on public roads. Zoox said the company conducted the first run of its four-person “robotaxi” on Feb. 11 with employees on board. The company said in a statement released Monday that the vehicle ran a mile-long route between two buildings at Zoox’s headquarters in Foster City, California. The carriage-style interior of the vehicle measures just under 12 feet long, about a foot shorter than a standard Mini Cooper. It can travel up to 35 miles per hour. The company was founded in 2014 and acquired by Amazon six years later.

