Coke says Q4 demand strong despite higher prices

Coca-Cola Co. said higher prices didn’t dent demand in the fourth quarter. The beverage giant said its revenue rose 7% to $10.1 billion. That was slightly ahead of Wall Street’s forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Pricing and the mix of beverages contributed 12% to revenue growth, while concentrate sales rose 2%, Coke said. The Atlanta-based company said its net income fell 16% to $2 billion for the October-December period. Adjusted for currency and other one-time factors, Coke earned 45 cents per share. That was in line with analysts’ forecasts.

