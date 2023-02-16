DoorDash sees record orders and users, but losses grow
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
AP Business Writer
DoorDash says it saw a record number of orders and active users in the fourth quarter as it expanded overseas and gained market share at home. The San Francisco-based delivery company said Thursday that its monthly active users grew 28% to a record 34 million during the October-December period. Some of that growth came from Wolt Enterprises, the Finnish delivery service DoorDash acquired last year. Total orders grew 27% to 467 million. According to analysts polled by FactSet, that beat Wall Street’s forecast of 459 million. Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 40% to $1.82 billion, also beating forecasts.