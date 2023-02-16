Judge suggests jail to limit FTX founder’s communications

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge is showing growing impatience with FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s use of the internet, suggesting that incarceration might eventually be the most effective way to prevent him from violating his bail conditions. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan listened to a prosecutor on Thursday describe how Bankman-Fried seemed to be breaking rules in his $250 million bail package meant to limit his communications. Then he said there was a solution nobody had proposed yet: incarceration. And he asked why he’s being asked to free Bankman-Fried to what he described as a “garden of electronic devices” inside the Palo Alto, California, home of his parents.

