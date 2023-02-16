No hazardous materials spill in Michigan train derailment

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Officials say a train hauling hazardous materials derailed near Detroit, but none spilled. The Norfolk Southern train derailed nearly two weeks after a Norfolk Southern derailment in Ohio left a mangled and charred mass of boxcars that had been carrying various hazardous chemicals. Video recorded of the Thursday derailment in Van Buren Township, Michigan, showed that more than a half-dozen cars derailed, some of them left sideways across the tracks. The derailment just before 9 a.m. west of Detroit Metropolitan Airport left the tracks damaged and wheels disconnected from some rail cars. Police say there were no reported injuries and no evidence that hazardous materials were exposed in the derailment.

