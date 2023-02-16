Presidents of Colombia, Venezuela sign trade deal on border
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The presidents of Colombia and Venezuela have met on their border to sign an agreement designed to improve trade between both countries and lift import duties on dozens of manufactured goods. The deal signed Thursday comes as relations between the two countries improve following the election of Colombia’s first leftist president. Recently Colombia and Venezuela opened their border bridges to commercial cargo trucks for the first time in seven years.