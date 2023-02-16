Seattle Genetics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $148.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.02 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $528.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $483 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $610.3 million, or $3.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.96 billion.

Seattle Genetics expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SGEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SGEN