2nd shooting this year at largest Indiana mall wounds 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a male has been shot at an Indianapolis shopping mall in the second shooting there this year. Officer William Young of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the male was discovered with a gunshot wound inside the Castleton Square mall Friday and that mall security gave him medical attention before police arrived. Young says the male “is stable, awake and breathing” and investigators “do not believe there are any other injuries at this time.” The male who was shot was taken to a hospital. No additional information was immediately available about his condition. His age hasn’t been disclosed.

