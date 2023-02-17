China top tech dealmaker goes missing amid graft crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — Shares of the company that operates one of China’s top investment banks, China Renaissance, plunged Friday after the firm said it had lost touch with its founder Bao Fan, one of the country’s most high-profile bankers. China Renaissance Holdings said in a filing to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Thursday that it had been unable to contact Bao, a well-connected banker and top tech-sector dealmaker. The company said that it was “not aware of any information that indicates Mr. Bao’s unavailability” is related to the business of the group. Bao’s disappearance follows a crackdown on technology companies in the past two years that officials in China said had been wrapped up.

