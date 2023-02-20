Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:10 AM

Insider Q&A: Jean Case on impact investing and ESG backlash

KTVZ

By STAN CHOE
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Case, who rose to fortune and fame as an executive at America Online, has been a fan of impact investing since before it had that name. It looks to invest in projects that make an impact on society, not just financial returns. Case is now chairman of the National Geographic Society and CEO of the Case Foundation, which she created with her husband and AOL co-founder Steve Case. She spoke with The Associated Press about her efforts to expand impact investing, particular when a similar style of investing known as ESG has become the target of harsh political criticism.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content