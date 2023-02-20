Insider Q&A: Jean Case on impact investing and ESG backlash

NEW YORK (AP) — Jean Case, who rose to fortune and fame as an executive at America Online, has been a fan of impact investing since before it had that name. It looks to invest in projects that make an impact on society, not just financial returns. Case is now chairman of the National Geographic Society and CEO of the Case Foundation, which she created with her husband and AOL co-founder Steve Case. She spoke with The Associated Press about her efforts to expand impact investing, particular when a similar style of investing known as ESG has become the target of harsh political criticism.

