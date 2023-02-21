Russia and West clash over probe of Nord Stream sabotage

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has clashed with the United States and other Western nations over the Kremlin’s call for a U.N. investigation of the sabotage of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines from Russia to Western Europe. Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the Security Council on Tuesday that Moscow has “no trust” in the separate investigations being carried out by Denmark, Sweden and Germany, but it does trust the U.N. secretary-general to establish an independent international investigation. The United States, United Kingdom, France and others said the real reason Russia raised the pipeline explosions at the U.N. was to divert attention from Friday’s first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.

