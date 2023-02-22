Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake

SAMANDAG, Turkey (AP) — A top European Union official says the powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria will require a huge reconstruction operation at a scale “never seen before.” European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi made the comment Wednesday during a visit to Ankara to prepare for an international donor’s conference, scheduled for March in Brussels. The conference aims to mobilize funds from the international community to support Turkey and Syria following the quakes. Meanwhile, Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog has fined four television stations that have aired programs critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government’s handling of the aftermath of the disaster. The United Nations plans to support Turkey in the management of the debris from the earthquakes.

By EMRAH GUREL and SUZAN FRASER Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.