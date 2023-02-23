Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 12:18 PM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

KTVZ

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.61 to $82.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $14.70 to $1,826.80 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 37 cents to $21.31 an ounce and March copper fell 13 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar fell to 134.64 Japanese yen from 134.95 yen. The euro fell to $1.0597 from $1.0601.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content