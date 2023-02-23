Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines says former CEO Doug Parker is also retiring as chairman in April. The airline said Thursday that former Boeing executive Greg Smith will be the new chairman of the board. Smith has been on the American Airlines board for about a year. Parker was CEO of US Airways when he engineered a merger that put him and his team of executives in charge of American back in 2013. He remained CEO of American for more than eight years, until he stepped down last March and was replaced by Robert Isom.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.