One year on, Ukrainians in U.S. cope with war, displacement
By THALIA BEATY
Associated Press
PORT READING, N.J. (AP) — In New York, far from her home in northern Ukraine, Valeriya Roshkovan has tried to do what she can to bring an end to Russia’s invasion of her country. She fled soon after the fighting started to keep her daughter safe. Along with Ukrainians in the tristate area, she has sought out ways to respond and found Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit. The organization went from receiving around $200,000 a year in contributions to at least $75 million in 2022. Roshkovan had hoped to return home before now, but as the first anniversary of the war approaches on Friday, that hope has been disappointed.