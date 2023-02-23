Pakistan-Afghan border crossing shut after brief reopening

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has shut down a key border crossing with Afghanistan, just hours after it was reopened. Thursday’s developments are the latest twist in the closure of the Torkham junction and key trade route between the countries that has added to increasing tensions along the volatile boundary. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Sunday closed the crossing, claiming Islamabad was not abiding by an agreement to allow Afghan patients into Pakistan for medical care. After a top Pakistani delegation held talks in Kabul, the crossing reopened for a few hours, easing a backlog for thousands of trucks. But later, an official said Pakistan closed the crossing again over “administrative issues.”

By RIAZ KHAN and RAHIM FAIEZ Associated Press

