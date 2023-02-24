British Airways, Iberia parent swings to full-year profit

LONDON (AP) — The parent of British Airways and Aer Lingus is reporting its first full-year profit since the start of the pandemic. International Consolidated Airlines Group said Friday that it got a boost as COVID-19 restrictions were eased. The company is predicting that its operating profit will rise again this year. CEO Luis Gallego says IAG continues to see strong bookings, especially for leisure travel, but is aware of global economic uncertainty.

