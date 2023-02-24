Northwest Natural: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN) on Friday reported net income of $47.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of $1.36 per share.

The natural gas distributor posted revenue of $375.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $86.3 million, or $2.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.04 billion.

Northwest Natural expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 to $2.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NWN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NWN