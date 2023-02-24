‘People’s court’ endorses Putin indictment for aggression
By MIKE CORDER
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A “people’s court” without legal powers has confirmed an indictment against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression in Ukraine and called for his arrest. The symbolic decision Friday came on the anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of its neighbor that triggered Europe’s biggest and deadliest conflict since World War II. After a week of hearings in The Hague, a panel of three international legal experts issued the order. It called on the international community “to take every step necessary” to ensure that a court with legal powers indicts Putin, arrests him and puts him on trial.