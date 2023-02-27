Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 64 cents to $75.68 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 71 cents to $82.45 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents to $2.73 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $7.80 to $1,824.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 15 cents to $20.79 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar fell to 136.26 Japanese yen from 136.43 yen. The euro rose to $1.0608 from $1.0552.