At one school, sports betting company aims pitch at students

By JOSH CAPLAN and SHANE CONNUCK / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — PointsBet is one of several sports-betting companies that’s striking sponsor deals with college sports programs. At the University of Colorado Boulder, the company’s marketing efforts seem to be targeting young fans. Its agreement specifies that PointsBet can display signs at events attended by students many of whom would be under 21, the legal age to bet in Colorado. That includes CU Boulder’s spring commencement, new student orientation and even football camps. PointsBet claims that the main focus of its marketing is to sign up older fans including alumni.