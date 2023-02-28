Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 6:00 AM

At one school, sports betting company aims pitch at students

KTVZ

By JOSH CAPLAN and SHANE CONNUCK / Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism
Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism and the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — PointsBet is one of several sports-betting companies that’s striking sponsor deals with college sports programs. At the University of Colorado Boulder, the company’s marketing efforts seem to be targeting young fans. Its agreement specifies that PointsBet can display signs at events attended by students many of whom would be under 21, the legal age to bet in Colorado. That includes CU Boulder’s spring commencement, new student orientation and even football camps. PointsBet claims that the main focus of its marketing is to sign up older fans including alumni.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content