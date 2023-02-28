Marchex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

