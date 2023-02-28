Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 5:02 PM

Marchex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KTVZ

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 5 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $12.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHX

Article Topic Follows: AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content