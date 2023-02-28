NanoString: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — NanoString Technologies Inc. (NSTG) on Tuesday reported a loss of $44.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 95 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 61 cents per share.

The maker of diagnostic systems for the analysis of genomic information posted revenue of $34.4 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $33.2 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $159.5 million, or $3.44 per share. Revenue was reported as $127.3 million.

NanoString expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $180 million.

