Judge: NFL coach can press discrimination claims in court

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says NFL Coach Brian Flores can pursue some of his discrimination claims against the league and its teams in court rather than through arbitration. The written decision by Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan was issued Wednesday. Flores sued the league and three teams a year ago, saying the league was “rife with racism,” particularly in its hiring and promotion of Black coaches. He brought the lawsuit after he was fired by Miami after leading the Dolphins to a 24-25 record over three years. The judge ruled that two other coaches who joined the lawsuit must go through arbitration.

