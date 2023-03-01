Supreme Court seems to favor Jersey in dispute with New York

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to allow New Jersey to withdraw from a commission the state created decades ago with New York to combat mob influence at their joint port. During oral arguments both liberal and conservative justices suggested that the Garden State doesn’t need New York’s consent to withdraw from the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor. The commission was created in 1953 when the mob had infiltrated the port and was demanding payments from workers and shippers through extortion and violence. The two-member commission — with one commissioner from each state — oversees licensing and inspections at the Port of New York and New Jersey. It has its own police force.

