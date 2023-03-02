Boris Johnson skeptical about Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal

LONDON (AP) — Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has poured cold water on current premier Rishi Sunak’s new Brexit deal with the European Union, saying he would “find it hard” to vote for it in Parliament. The government has been bracing for a response from Johnson, a strong Brexit backer who was ousted from office by ethics scandals in July 2022. A deal struck by Britain and the EU this week will ease customs checks and other hurdles for goods moving to Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. But Johnson said the agreement “is not about the U.K. taking back control” because some EU rules will still apply in Northern Ireland.

