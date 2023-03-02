Jailed Malaysia ex-PM Najib acquitted in latest 1MDB trial

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian former Prime Minister Najib Razak has been acquitted in the latest trial in response to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1Malaysia Development Berhad state fund. Najib is already serving a 12-year prison term from his first of several corruption trials linked to the 1MDB scandal. On Friday, the High Court found Najib not guilty on the charge of tampering with an audit report to cover up wrongdoings. The 1MDB development fund was set up months after Najib became prime minister in 2009. Former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy, who was jointly charged with abetting Najib, was also acquitted by the court Friday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.