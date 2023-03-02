Macy’s Q4 sales, profit, outlook, impress in rough terrain

NEW YORK (AP) — Macy’s profit and sales for the holiday quarter slid with inflation leading some customers to pull back, but it beat Wall Street expectations and its outlook for 2023 didn’t disappoint given the uncertain economic environment. Shares rose almost 10% before the opening bell Thursday. Macy’s joins a growing list of retailers feeling the sting of a consumer spending slowdown in an economic environment that’s growing more unpredictable. A number of retailers including Kohl’s, Walmart and Target all offered in the past week annual financial outlooks lower than what analysts expected.

