Tesla gets $330M tax deal for Nevada expansion, truck plant

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tesla will get more than $330 million in tax breaks from Nevada to massively expand its vehicle battery facility east of Reno and add new electric semi-truck factory. The deal was approved Thursday by the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo cited the benefit of jobs and the boost Tesla’s huge factory has given the local economy for almost a decade. The deal helps mark Northern Nevada as a focal point in the U.S. transition to green energy. But the size of the deal remained secret until Monday due to a nondisclosure agreement between Tesla and state officials.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.