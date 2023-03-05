Netflix making live-action ‘One Piece’ from popular manga

TOKYO (AP) — Hit Japanese manga “One Piece” is coming to Netflix as a live-action series — a development that’s both exciting and worrisome for fans who have seen mixed success in a growing list of Hollywood adaptations. Chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young pirate with a heart of gold, the world’s bestselling manga series has already been adapted into an anime TV series with over 900 episodes. Mexican actor Iñaki Godoy will play Luffy in the live-action “One Piece” expected later this year. Netflix has streamed Japanese products to global success, such as “Demon Slayer,” a manga that was adapted into an anime series. However, Netflix adaptations like “Death Note” and “Cowboy Bebop” have failed to meet their fanbases’ high expectations.

