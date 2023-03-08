FAA says technology will help avoid some dangerous landings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say they have completed outfitting 43 major U.S. airports with technology to warn air traffic controllers when incoming planes are aimed at a taxiway instead of a runway. Safety experts called for the new technology after a near disaster in 2017 at San Francisco International Airport. In that case, an Air Canada jet nearly crashed into four planes lined up on a taxiway at night. The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that the technology has been installed at all 43 U.S. airports with ground-radar systems to support it.

