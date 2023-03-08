Norfolk Southern CEO ‘deeply sorry,’ as senators ready probe

WASHINGTON (AP) — The chief executive of one of the nation’s largest railroads is preparing to tell a Senate committee he is “deeply sorry” for the fiery derailment last month on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. A Senate committee is holding a hearing Thursday to look into the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Senators are expected to scrutinize railway safety and the response to the crash. Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw has committed more than $20 million so far to help that community recover and has announced several voluntary safety upgrades. But a bipartisan group of senators want to impose new regulations on railways.

By JOSH FUNK and STEPHEN GROVES Associated Press

