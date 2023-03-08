Report: Malaysian ex-PM Muhyiddin facing graft charges

PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Former Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has been questioned by anti-graft officials over alleged corruption in awarding government contracts while in office. The anti-corruption agency chief, Azam Baki, told the national Bernama news agency that Muhyiddin will be charged in court on Friday. The agency said it would issue a statement. Supporters of Muhyiddin gathered outside the agency building accused Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s government of political persecution. Muhyiddin was premier from March 2020-August 2021. He was first questioned by the anti-graft agency last month. Two senior leaders from his Bersatu party were recently charged with corruption and his party’s accounts have been frozen by the anti-graft agency. Muhyddin has denied any wrongdoing.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.