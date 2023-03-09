BJ’s Wholesale, Asana rise; Silvergate, MongoDB fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American Express Co., down $2.71 to $172.12.

The credit card company raised its dividend and announced a stock buyback program.

SVB Financial Group, down $161.79 to $106.04.

The banking and financial services company announced a stock offering to strengthen its financial position.

MongoDB Inc., down $19.13 to $209.57.

The database platform gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Silvergate Capital Corp., down $2.07 to $2.84.

The cryptocurrency-focused bank told investors it is winding down operations.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc., up 68 cents to $15.67.

The wine company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., up $4.33 to $24.91.

The toy retailer reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings Inc., up $1.75 to $ 76.06.

The wholesale membership warehouse operator beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter financial forecasts.

Asana Inc., up $3.37 to $21.17.

The software company’s fourth-quarter financial results beat analysts’ forecasts.